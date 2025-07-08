Enforcement and Removal Operation continue in Carpinteria

CARPINTERIA, Calif.-For the second day in a row people in Carpinteria witnesses an apparent ICE arrest and shared it on social media.

On Monday it happened in the parking lot at Smart & Final off Linden Ave.

On Tuesday it happened in the residential neighborhood near the corner of El Carro Ln. and Eucalyptus St.

Carpinteria resident Leslie Varela said she recognized he same cars pulling a man over.

"I don't want it to be a cliche , but it was really disheartening to see people who look like me and have similar backgrounds as myself be taken away and detained just because they are going out to make their livelihood for themselves and their families," said Leslie Varela.

The third generation resident said this community is standing together opposed to the raids.

"I think that the more that we stand with one another the less likely that this is going to happen."

"What can you really do?, pull out your phone and start recording," said Varela, "It is happening here in Carpinteria is is going to continue is no one puts a stop to it."

Becky Norton agrees.

"There is a lot of fear in the community people are very much afraid to go to work go get groceries put gas in their car.," said Norton, "Now we do have this Carpinteria Immigrant Rights Coalition, we invite you to join us."

They plan to go to Carpinteria City Hall next Monday to take part in public comments during the city council meeting.

She said people may also donate to the Carpinteria Children's Project's family resource center.

The donations will help families separated by the raids.

In both cases men wearing tactical vests labeled “POLICE” and “ERO,” short for Enforcement and Removal Operations took part.

Videos shows on of the men breaking the driver's side window of a landscaping truck when the man inside did not roll down the window.

"You can see the glass scattered on the street, the ICE people smashed his window and they gave him warnings to open the door, but he didn't comply, " said Varela.

She said he didn't have to comply legally and shared a red card that is meant to let immigrants know they have the right not to speak or answer questions or sign anything.

It advises them to ask for an attorney,said Norton

She said it also lets them know about the Immigrant Rights Hotline at 805-870-8855.

They took that man into custody, but his name and whereabouts have not been released.

On Monday Santa Barbara County Undersheriff Craig Bonner told Your News Channel that the Sheriff’s Office was not made aware of any federal agency activity in Carpinteria.

President Trump signed a budget bill into law before the Fourth of July that will fund more ICE officers and border enforcement.

Members of the Republican Party were reluctant to comment on camera but believe the people being taken have committed criminal offenses or are linked to people they are looking for.

Your News Channel will have more on the ICE activity on the Central Coast tonight on the news.