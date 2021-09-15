Voters on the Central Coast react to California recall results

Politics

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The pattern was confirmed early on Tuesday night with a tremendous influx of "no on recall" votes coming in after the polls closed in the California Gubernatorial election.

The lead was very apparent especially in coastal counties up and down the state, along with the larger cities such as Los Angeles and San Francisco.

For voters who did not favor the recall process as a way to evaluate and change the Governor, the will have a regularly scheduled election next year.

Some analysts say the victory will be a boost for Governor Gavin Newsom and make any opponent have a challenging task to find enough voters to unseat him in the quest for another term.

The leading candidate that could have replaced Newsom was Larry Elder who entered the race later than others. He has not said much about his future in politics.

The recall election cost Santa Barbara County $2.8-million. That money will be reimbursed by the state.

California will have an overall bill of an estimated $215-million for the election.

At coffee shops restaurants and bars throughout the Central Coast, voters are talking about the results, and the future of the state.

Key issues remain big hurdles for any leaders. Housing costs, homelessness, COVID-19 impacts and educational improvements.

Watch tonight on Newschannel 3-12, KKFX Fox 11.

