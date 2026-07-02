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Noticias Regionales

Realiza Grocery Outlet campaña de donación contra inseguridad alimentaria

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Published 8:41 am

Carolina Garcia

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA) – A través de una compaña de donación, la cual es retroactiva al donar cinco dólares a los clientes por medio de cupones que pueden utilizar en compra futuras, Grocery Outlet en su sucursal del condado Imperial, lanzó por quinto año su campaña para promover “La independencia contra el hambre” en esta edición, al igual que el año pasado, se busca que lo donado sea entregado a “CALVARY CHAPEL” quién distribuirá los recursos.

“Pueden donar cinco dólares y nosotros se los regresamos en un cupón de cinco que pueden usar en una compra al futuro. La segunda es que pueden donar cualquier cantidad que gusten desde un dólar o cinco o hasta $20 y la tercera es que pueden donar en nuestra página en línea Grocery outlet.com” dijo Diana Hernández, encargada de la sucursal.

El objetivo en este 2026, es lograr recaudar 15 mil dólares, esta campaña se ha realizado por 11 años en Estados Unidos, logrando recaudar cerca de 30 millones de dólares en donativos, estará vigente todo el mes de julio en la sucursal del El Centro.

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