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Noticias Regionales

Eliminan nombre de César Chávez en escuela de Calexico

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Published 2:41 pm

Carolina Garcia

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA) – El Distrito escolar Unificado de Calexico, se unió al igual que en otras ciudades del país a la eliminación del nombre del líder campesino, esto en una de las escuelas de mayor matricula, que se ubica en la zona de Victorias.

Son más de 600 alumnos en este plantel, uno de los más modernos de la ciudad y de los más recientes de creación, al exterior ya comenzó la eliminación del nombre pintado algunas paredes y estructuras que identificaban a la escuela.

El súper intendente, del distrito escolar, Arturo Jimenez, comentó a Telemundo, que esta noche se decidirá el nombre que se le otorgará a esta escuela, la cual inicio con un proceso de socialización al interior con alumnos y también con padres de familia.

“Quisimos obtener la las opiniones de la comunidad que hicimos involucrando la parte de la participación de la comunidad como le digo, fuimos con todos los alumnos, les abrimos la puerta a los padres que vinieran a las junta” dijo Jimenez.

Los nombres finalistas son Desert Valley y Roberto Moreno, a través de una encuesta se votó por cerca de una semana, para que fuera una decisión tomada por la comunidad.

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