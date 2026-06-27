Deadly flooding in Kentucky prompts governor to declare state of emergency, search and rescue efforts underway

By Emma Tucker, CNN

(CNN) — Deadly, widespread flooding across Kentucky on Saturday has prompted the governor to declare a state of emergency to deploy more resources as search and rescue efforts are underway.

There could be “multiple fatalities” due to the floods but it is unclear how many, Gov. Andy Beshear said, citing at least one motorist who was killed after being swept away by flash flooding.

Six to seven inches of rain has fallen in some areas of the state and a second round of rainfall is expected between 2 p.m. and 11 p.m. local time, the governor said, as he urged people to be cautious and avoid unnecessary driving.

“When it gets dark, it’s going to get even worse. So please, do not drive after dark if you can avoid it,” Beshear said.

The severe weather event is the latest in a history of catastrophic flooding in Kentucky, including deadly flash floods in early 2025 when more than a month’s worth of rain deluged much of the state in less than 24 hours. Dozens of people in Kentucky were killed in 2022 when unprecedented flooding inundated houses and swept away some from their foundations.

Five counties, including Bullitt, Madison, Meade, Mercer and Spencer have also declared a local state of emergency, the governor’s office said.

Bullitt County has been hit particularly hard by the flooding, with precautionary evacuations in part of the county as officials closely monitor a dam. In Madison County, “significant roads” are under water, with five search and rescue teams on the ground, the governor said.

At least 12 roads across the state are flooded and cannot be accessed, while numerous bridges in counties like Jessamine have been “entirely wiped out,” the governor said.

Dozens of rescues have been made, Beshear said. The state’s emergency management, state police and swift water rescue teams are responding to emergency requests in local communities, he added.

“We know we’ve already lost at least a handful of Kentuckians. I don’t want to lose anymore,” he said, adding the storms have become “much more severe than most would have thought.”

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

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