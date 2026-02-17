Life goes on in the rain

CARPINTERIA, Calif. (KEYT) People out and about on Tuesday along the coast experienced all kinds of weather.

People came prepared with umbrellas.

The weather also brought out the wildlife in the park where flooding created a pond on the grass by Carpinteria State Beach.

A Great Blue Heron, on the hunt, caught dinner across from The Spot hamburger restaurant.

That's where a couple from Colorado commented on the weather.

"We always say California is great because we love it here but it is actually warmer in Colorado this year laughs so yeah,but it is all good we love it here, we walk n the beach whether it is raining or sunny," said Heidi Brookers.

They even packed an umbrella.

"We thought it would keep away the rain but it didn't," said Denny Brookers.

The rain didn't cancel Carpinteria Aquatics Club's swim or water polo practice.

Frankie Stewart is preparing to compete in the 500 freestyle in the next swim meet.

Melody Lopez will be swimming freestyle in that meet, too.

The coach says the athletes with the most grit won't let a little rain stop their training.

In Lower Manning Park there is still sand for sandbags but it is soaked from the on and off downpour.

The forecast calls for the heaviest rain on Tuesday night then a break until Thursday.

Your News Channel will have more on the weather impacts tonight on the news.