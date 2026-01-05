Storm Leaves Mud and Debris Behind in Old Town Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. (KEYT) – One of the busiest intersections in Goleta is drying out.

Midday Saturday Hollister and Fairview Avenues looked like a lake.

People back to work on Monday shared videos of what they saw on social media.

They think a storm drain got clogged around noon on Saturday leading to intersection flooding.

Nearby the airport and the N 101 Freeway closed around the same time.

Rains totals over the weekend are in the two inch range.

The past 14 days show rain totals in Santa Barbara County nearing 12 inches.

A large tow truck with a flatbed came out to help cars caught in the intersection.

Some people watched from the windows and stayed inside.

Rosie Monreal was working at CZ Furniture Solutions when the flooding started and phoned home to tell family what was happening.

"I have never seen something like this usually it gets flooded but yesterday the sidewalk and this time is came very very close cars were getting stuck and then turning around against the traffic because they didn' go through the flooded area," said Monreal.

People saved their cars buy steering clear of the intersection.

Santa Barbara City College is drying out from flooding on Sunday.

The heavy downpour made a construction area near the La Playa Stadium steps look like a waterfall.

First responders put caution tape up around a mound of mud that remains in the parking lot.

Some people came out to take a look at the area on Monday.

Students are still on break so the parking lot isn't as busy as usual.

Your News Channel will have more reaction to the flooding and the mud and debris the storm left behind tonight on the news.