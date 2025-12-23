Showers dampen Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) People expected the storm to arrive on Tuesday and it did with heavy rain and soft showers at times.

Adam Angel's namesake Adam McKaig said it gave them a reason to get a jump start on poncho deliveries.

"We are out and about making sure that people are not only warm and fed but are protected from the rain, we have a nice rain in the weather right now, so we are trying to get a jump start on the rain storm," said McKaig.

He said they will give out hundreds of ponchos to keep people dry on Christmas Eve.

"And tomorrow at Pershing park at 5 O'clock we are setting up canopies where we will serve a warm meals, nonperishable bags of food and Christmas cheer," said McKaig.

"It warms my heart, it is cold outside my heart is warm and my community keeps us going we have a lot of volunteers with big hearts."

The storm is likely to get heavier.

First responders are already out and about protecting people.

The Holiday trolley also made the rounds in the rain especially at the Milpas Roundabout.

Your News Channel will have more on the storm tonight on the new.