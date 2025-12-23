Rain Doesn’t put a Damper on Holiday Errands

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) People like Charlotte Heath are enjoying the showers that started in Santa Barbara on Tuesday afternoon.

"It is like Christmas and it is like is snowing," said Heath who spent the afternoon shopping with her grandmother Jane Maurer.

"I was buying four new tires and I said we have a Christmas tree because everyone is sick in my family," said Maurer who is also a singer at the Old Mission Santa Barbara.

As they chose a tree at Big Wave Daves at La Cumbre Plaza Maurer said she had just finished a holiday album that is available on all platforms to buy.

They were far from alone.

Educator Eban Robinson bought a tree, too.

"Last minute tree shopping, older son, cant live without a tree," said Robinson.

He like the light rain.

"Nice change it give us a winter feel i would say. For the holidays," said Robinson.

The Big Wave Dave crews said they would bring the few trees left to their Ventura location near the Pacific View Mall for Christmas Eve shoppers.

The rain may be coming down harder by then.

A record amount of people are heading home or on vacation before and after Christmas Day.

First responders including firefighters hope people will stay off the roads if they get too wet.

Your News Channel will have more on the storm on the news tonight.