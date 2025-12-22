DIY Sand Bag Stations Help Storm Prep

MONTECITO, Calif. (KEYT) Sand and sand bags are available at a number of fire stations in Santa Barbara County and some parks have Do It Yourself sandbag supply stations.

That is the case in Lower Manning Park in Montecito.

Landscaping crews, with plenty of muscle, came early.

Some of them will be protecting the homes of employers who are out of town.

When the supply of burlap bags ran low Montecito fire came to the rescue.

They dropped off hundreds of bags and will supply more sand if needed.

Firefighters will be well-staffed to answer calls and they appreciate locals who know the danger the weather can pose.

Ana Fagan has weathered a number of disasters in her community.

"I work for bucket brigade and i also live in Montecito so I am a resident so I know what we go through I would recommend filling sandbags half full instead of full I personally can't lift them when they are full plus you can mold them better when they are half full and get more out of it," said Fagan.

Sandbagging is a family affair for many including Casper George Kendrick.

"There is something that usually happens when it rains at his window in the backyard, there is like a little stream where we have to put sandbags and that is kind of like why we are here," said Kendrick.

"We try and prep before a big rain is coming, so we are doing our part to protect our home and community," said Mike Higgins.

They plan to make the most of the holiday that is extra special for Kendrick.

"It is his birthday on Christmas," said Higgins."

" I am pretty sad that Santa will have to fly through the rain," said Hendrick.

They may find shelter on Tuesday afternoon at the nonprofit Alcazar Theatre in Carpinteria where "How The Grinch Stole Christmas" is being screened during a Santa Paws donation drive for the Humane Society.

The Alcazar staff calls it the "Holiday Move Magic: Season of Giving."

Now is a good time to put tarps over decorations and to bring some plants inside.

The view from Summerland showed calm before the storm on Monday afternoon and a smooth ride along the 101, but forecasters watching for an atmospheric river that could hover know things are about to change.

Staying inside and off the roads is often the best way to ride out a storm.

People can pick up sandbags after dark but they may need headlights and flashlights.

Your News Channel will have more on storm prep tonight on the news.