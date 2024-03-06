Rain looks to intensify with wind and possibly hail on the South Coast

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – What started out as a mild morning with drizzle and passing rain may turn into a much stronger weather system on the South Coast before the day is over.

The National Weather Service said the light rain may become moderate as the system intensifies. That could bring in a chance of thunderstorms, hail, a heavy downpour and flooding. The heavier rain will be in an area that's already saturated with a winter of wet weather. San Marcos Pass alone has been soaking up more than 40 inches of rain.

Some areas including the Gaviota corridor have shown signs of rain related weaknesses, with a section dropping boulders and rocks recently leading to a significant vehicle crash.

This storm has marine warnings attached to it but not a threat of a damaging coastal surge.

In the last week, protective berms have come down as an environmental adjustment for the spring season when an endangered species, the Snowy Plover, could lay its eggs. Those walls of sand were leveled in Santa Barbara, Carpinteria and Ventura.

The rainfall totals come in with an estimate range from 0.25 to 0.75 inch with local amounts up to 1-2 inches across the foothills and mountains.

Forecasters said the highest amounts should occur south of Point Conception. Snow levels could locally lower to as low as 4000-4500 feet early Thursday which means snow will be visible on the hills behind Ventura and also Figueroa Mountain in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Gusty northwest to north winds are forecasted to develop across southern Santa Barbara County as the system comes through.