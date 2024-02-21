Skip to Content
All evacuation warnings in Santa Barbara County canceled as of noon Wednesday

County of Santa Barbara Office of Emergency Management
By
today at 1:40 pm
Published 1:52 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management announced that all properties and areas designated part of evacuation warnings during recent storms have been canceled effective noon on Wednesday.

For the latest information from the County of Santa Barbara's Office of Emergency Management, visit here.

Below is a depiction of some of the areas involved in the now-cancelled evacuation warnings.

Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management evacuation warning map as of February 17, 2024.
