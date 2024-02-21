All evacuation warnings in Santa Barbara County canceled as of noon Wednesday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management announced that all properties and areas designated part of evacuation warnings during recent storms have been canceled effective noon on Wednesday.

Todas las Advertencias de Evacuación para las propiedades y áreas identificadas en el Condado de Santa Bárbara asocidadas con la lluvia han sido CANCELADAS a partir de las 12PM, miércoles, 21 de febrero de 2024. Mas informacion: https://t.co/WS1YVShKVt — SBCountyOEM (@SBCountyOEM) February 21, 2024

For the latest information from the County of Santa Barbara's Office of Emergency Management, visit here.

Below is a depiction of some of the areas involved in the now-cancelled evacuation warnings.