Evacuation Warnings issued for parts of Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. — According to the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management, evacuation warnings have been issued Saturday for parts of Santa Barbara County.

The Santa Barbara OEM says, the evacuation warnings are due in part to an incoming storm arriving Saturday night.

This next winter storm is expected last through Wednesday, Feb. 21st, according to the National Weather Service.

⚠️ EVACUATION WARNINGS have been issued for parts of Santa Barbara County. These EVACUATION WARNINGS are due to an incoming storm arriving Saturday, February 17 through Wednesday, February 21.

📍 Visit https://t.co/YqDKvUxB7m for more information. pic.twitter.com/dDtqoBik7v — SBCountyOEM (@SBCountyOEM) February 17, 2024

For more information click here.