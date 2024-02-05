All evacuation orders lifted for Santa Barbara County effective noon on Monday

Skip to Content
today at 12:43 pm
Published 12:53 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – All evacuation orders related to area storms for Santa Barbara County have been lifted as of noon on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024.

The evacuation orders were delivered during a press conference on Saturday, Feb. 3 before storms hit Santa Barbara County on Sunday.

The announcement came as heavy storms posed a notable danger for those in and below burn scars in the county.

Although rain totals were less than expected in the local area, the Governor's Office did issue a state of emergency declaration for eight counties, including Santa Barbara County, on Sunday, Feb. 4 in response.

