Santa Barbara County leaders issue EVACUATION ORDERS in press conference on storm updates

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – County leaders and public safety officials issued evacuation orders for areas in Santa Barbara County during a press conference to provide an update on the incoming Atmospheric River forecasted to come through the Central Coast starting Saturday night.

The evacuation order is as follows:

Properties along waterways associated with the Thomas, Cave and Alisal burn areas.

Properties in the vicinity of Sycamore Creek, from Stanwood Dr. down to parts of Ninos Dr., in the city of Santa Barbara.

The National Weather Service announced a high risk for life threatening and damaging flash flooding in all of Santa Barbara down to Los Angeles, and stressed the importance of preparation and avoiding flooding roadways.

The county said this storm has the potential to be a step up from the Jan. 9, 2023 storm.

Evacuation warnings were previously issued for parts of Santa Barbara County such as burn scar areas and certain properties in Montecito, as well as Ventura County.

To access the interactive map from th Santa Barbara Office of Emergency Services click here.

For your up to date weather forecast, visit keyt.com/weather.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.