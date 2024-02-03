Evacuation warnings and orders issued to areas of Ventura County
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. — The Ventura County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation warnings and orders to areas in the county Saturday morning, due to anticipated heavy rainfall.
According to the Ventura County Emergency website, an evacuation order has been issued for the Unincorporated Ojai area in Matilija Canyon Trail, North Fork Matilija Creek Trail and Camino Cielo Trail.
An evacuation warning has been issued for the following areas in Ventura County:
- Ventura RV Resort in the city of Ventura
- Community of Foster Park / Camp Chaffee in the Unincorporated area of Ventura
- Old Creek Road and Creek Road in the Unincorporated area of Ojai)
- 4 structures on Grada Avenue and Trueno Avenue in the Unincorporated area of Camarillo
VCSO also says a "hazard advisory" will be given to the community of La Conchita.
The evacuation order, warning and advisory are all scheduled to take effect Saturday Feb. 3rd at exactly 5:00 p.m.
According to VC Emergency, road closures will take effect for Lockwood Valley Road, from Chico Larson Road to Highway 33.
The Ventura County Fire Department have set up 24 sandbag stations in areas throughout the county. To contact a specific fire station call 805-371-1111, using the station numbers listed below as the extension by pressing the pound key.
|#
|NAME
|ADDRESS
|20
|Summit
|12000 Santa Paula-Ojai Rd., Ojai, 93023
|21
|Ojai
|1201 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 93023
|22
|Meiners Oaks
|466 S. La Luna Ave., Ojai, 93023
|23
|Oak View
|15 Kunkle St., Oak View, 93022
|25
|Rincon
|5674 Pacific Coast Highway, Ventura, 93001
|26
|West
|Santa Paula,536 W. Main St., Santa Paula, 93060
|27
|Fillmore
|133 C St., Fillmore, 93015
|28
|Piru
|513 N. Church St., P.O. Box 317, Piru, 93040
|29
|Santa Paula
|114 S. 10th St., Santa Paula, 93060
|32
|Potrero
|830 S. Reino Rd., Thousand Oaks, 91320
|33
|Lake Sherwood
|33 Lake Sherwood Dr., Lake Sherwood, 91361
|34
|Arboles
|555 E. Avenida de los Arboles, T.O., 91360
|36
|Oak Park
|855 Deerhill Rd., Oak Park, 91377
|40
|Mountain Meadows
|4185 Cedar Springs St., Moorpark, 93021
|41
|Church Street
|1910 Church St., Simi Valley, 93065
|43
|Yosemite
|5874 E. Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley, 93063
|44
|Wood Ranch
|1050 Country Club Dr., Simi Valley, 93065
|45
|Pacific Street
|790 Pacific Ave., Simi Valley, 9306
|46
|Tapo Street
|3265 Tapo St., Simi Valley, 93063
|52
|Mission Oaks
|5353 Santa Rosa Rd., Camarillo, 93012
|54
|Camarillo
|2160 Pickwick Dr., Camarillo, 93010
|55
|Las Posas
|403 Valley Vista Dr., Camarillo, 93010
|56
|Malibu
|11855 Pacific Coast Hwy., Malibu, 90265
|57
|Somis
|3356 Somis Rd., P.O. Box 347, Somis, 93066
More locations can also be found here:
- 336 Sanjon Road — San Jon Maintenance Yard
- Camp Chaffee Road and Casitas Vista Road
- 699 Moorpark Avenue — Moorpark City Library
- College View Avenue — South of Campus Park Drive in Moorpark
According to the VCSO, the Ventura County Human Services Agency and American Red Cross will be opening an emergency evacuation shelter in the Ventura College Gymnasium, located at 4667 Telegraph Rd, Ventura, CA 93003.
For individuals seeking temporary shelter and assistance, doors will open at 9:00 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 4th.
"While Ventura County remains one of the Safest Counties in America, it is prone to hazardous conditions that often present during severe rainstorms," said the VSCO in a press release. "Residents are asked to stay vigilant to changing conditions and if asked to evacuate, follow the recommendations provided by public safety officials."
Visit VC Emergency and Your News Channel weather app for the latest information on evacuations, including detailed maps.