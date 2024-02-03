Skip to Content
Evacuation warnings and orders issued to areas of Ventura County

Courtesy: Ventura County Sheriff's Office, Air Unit
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. — The Ventura County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation warnings and orders to areas in the county Saturday morning, due to anticipated heavy rainfall.

According to the Ventura County Emergency website, an evacuation order has been issued for the Unincorporated Ojai area in Matilija Canyon Trail, North Fork Matilija Creek Trail and Camino Cielo Trail.

An evacuation warning has been issued for the following areas in Ventura County:

  • Ventura RV Resort in the city of Ventura
  • Community of Foster Park / Camp Chaffee in the Unincorporated area of Ventura
  • Old Creek Road and Creek Road in the Unincorporated area of Ojai)
  • 4 structures on Grada Avenue and Trueno Avenue in the Unincorporated area of Camarillo

VCSO also says a "hazard advisory" will be given to the community of La Conchita.

The evacuation order, warning and advisory are all scheduled to take effect Saturday Feb. 3rd at exactly 5:00 p.m.

Courtesy: Nation Weather Service

According to VC Emergency, road closures will take effect for Lockwood Valley Road, from Chico Larson Road to Highway 33.

The Ventura County Fire Department have set up 24 sandbag stations in areas throughout the county. To contact a specific fire station call 805-371-1111, using the station numbers listed below as the extension by pressing the pound key.

#NAMEADDRESS
20Summit12000 Santa Paula-Ojai Rd., Ojai, 93023
21Ojai1201 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 93023
22Meiners Oaks466 S. La Luna Ave., Ojai, 93023
23Oak View15 Kunkle St., Oak View, 93022
25Rincon5674 Pacific Coast Highway, Ventura, 93001
26WestSanta Paula,536 W. Main St., Santa Paula, 93060
27Fillmore133 C St., Fillmore, 93015
28Piru513 N. Church St., P.O. Box 317, Piru, 93040
29Santa Paula114 S. 10th St., Santa Paula, 93060
32Potrero830 S. Reino Rd., Thousand Oaks, 91320
33Lake Sherwood33 Lake Sherwood Dr., Lake Sherwood, 91361
34Arboles555 E. Avenida de los Arboles, T.O., 91360
36Oak Park855 Deerhill Rd., Oak Park, 91377
40Mountain Meadows4185 Cedar Springs St., Moorpark, 93021
41Church Street1910 Church St., Simi Valley, 93065
43Yosemite5874 E. Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley, 93063
44Wood Ranch1050 Country Club Dr., Simi Valley, 93065
45Pacific Street790 Pacific Ave., Simi Valley, 9306
46Tapo Street3265 Tapo St., Simi Valley, 93063
52Mission Oaks5353 Santa Rosa Rd., Camarillo, 93012
54Camarillo2160 Pickwick Dr., Camarillo, 93010
55Las Posas403 Valley Vista Dr., Camarillo, 93010
56Malibu11855 Pacific Coast Hwy., Malibu, 90265
57Somis3356 Somis Rd., P.O. Box 347, Somis, 93066
Source: Ventura County Fire Dept.

More locations can also be found here:

  • 336 Sanjon RoadSan Jon Maintenance Yard
  • Camp Chaffee Road and Casitas Vista Road
  • 699 Moorpark Avenue — Moorpark City Library
  • College View Avenue — South of Campus Park Drive in Moorpark

According to the VCSO, the Ventura County Human Services Agency and American Red Cross will be opening an emergency evacuation shelter in the Ventura College Gymnasium, located at 4667 Telegraph Rd, Ventura, CA 93003.

For individuals seeking temporary shelter and assistance, doors will open at 9:00 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 4th.

"While Ventura County remains one of the Safest Counties in America, it is prone to hazardous conditions that often present during severe rainstorms," said the VSCO in a press release. "Residents are asked to stay vigilant to changing conditions and if asked to evacuate, follow the recommendations provided by public safety officials."

Visit VC Emergency and Your News Channel weather app for the latest information on evacuations, including detailed maps.

