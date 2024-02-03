Evacuation warnings and orders issued to areas of Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. — The Ventura County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation warnings and orders to areas in the county Saturday morning, due to anticipated heavy rainfall.

According to the Ventura County Emergency website, an evacuation order has been issued for the Unincorporated Ojai area in Matilija Canyon Trail, North Fork Matilija Creek Trail and Camino Cielo Trail.

An evacuation warning has been issued for the following areas in Ventura County:

Ventura RV Resort in the city of Ventura

Community of Foster Park / Camp Chaffee in the Unincorporated area of Ventura

Old Creek Road and Creek Road in the Unincorporated area of Ojai)

4 structures on Grada Avenue and Trueno Avenue in the Unincorporated area of Camarillo

VCSO also says a "hazard advisory" will be given to the community of La Conchita.

The evacuation order, warning and advisory are all scheduled to take effect Saturday Feb. 3rd at exactly 5:00 p.m.

Courtesy: Nation Weather Service

According to VC Emergency, road closures will take effect for Lockwood Valley Road, from Chico Larson Road to Highway 33.

The Ventura County Fire Department have set up 24 sandbag stations in areas throughout the county. To contact a specific fire station call 805-371-1111, using the station numbers listed below as the extension by pressing the pound key.

# NAME ADDRESS 20 Summit 12000 Santa Paula-Ojai Rd., Ojai, 93023 21 Ojai 1201 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 93023 22 Meiners Oaks 466 S. La Luna Ave., Ojai, 93023 23 Oak View 15 Kunkle St., Oak View, 93022 25 Rincon 5674 Pacific Coast Highway, Ventura, 93001 26 West Santa Paula,536 W. Main St., Santa Paula, 93060 27 Fillmore 133 C St., Fillmore, 93015 28 Piru 513 N. Church St., P.O. Box 317, Piru, 93040 29 Santa Paula 114 S. 10th St., Santa Paula, 93060 32 Potrero 830 S. Reino Rd., Thousand Oaks, 91320 33 Lake Sherwood 33 Lake Sherwood Dr., Lake Sherwood, 91361 34 Arboles 555 E. Avenida de los Arboles, T.O., 91360 36 Oak Park 855 Deerhill Rd., Oak Park, 91377 40 Mountain Meadows 4185 Cedar Springs St., Moorpark, 93021 41 Church Street 1910 Church St., Simi Valley, 93065 43 Yosemite 5874 E. Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley, 93063 44 Wood Ranch 1050 Country Club Dr., Simi Valley, 93065 45 Pacific Street 790 Pacific Ave., Simi Valley, 9306 46 Tapo Street 3265 Tapo St., Simi Valley, 93063 52 Mission Oaks 5353 Santa Rosa Rd., Camarillo, 93012 54 Camarillo 2160 Pickwick Dr., Camarillo, 93010 55 Las Posas 403 Valley Vista Dr., Camarillo, 93010 56 Malibu 11855 Pacific Coast Hwy., Malibu, 90265 57 Somis 3356 Somis Rd., P.O. Box 347, Somis, 93066 Source: Ventura County Fire Dept.

More locations can also be found here:

336 Sanjon Road — San Jon Maintenance Yard

— Camp Chaffee Road and Casitas Vista Road

699 Moorpark Avenue — Moorpark City Library

College View Avenue — South of Campus Park Drive in Moorpark

According to the VCSO, the Ventura County Human Services Agency and American Red Cross will be opening an emergency evacuation shelter in the Ventura College Gymnasium, located at 4667 Telegraph Rd, Ventura, CA 93003.

For individuals seeking temporary shelter and assistance, doors will open at 9:00 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 4th.

"While Ventura County remains one of the Safest Counties in America, it is prone to hazardous conditions that often present during severe rainstorms," said the VSCO in a press release. "Residents are asked to stay vigilant to changing conditions and if asked to evacuate, follow the recommendations provided by public safety officials."

Visit VC Emergency and Your News Channel weather app for the latest information on evacuations, including detailed maps.