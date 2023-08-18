CHP offers tips for driving safely when it rains as Central Coast braces for arrival of Hurricane Hilary

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The California Highway Patrol is urging everyone to prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Hilary which is expected bring heavy rainfall across the Central Coast.

The CHP recommends all motorists and truck drivers check their windshield wipers now to be sure they are operating properly and inspect all tires for inflation, tread depth and quality.

If you find yourself in a "hydroplaning" situation with excess water or flooding on the roads and highways, the CHP said do not apply the brakes immediately.

Instead, take your foot off the accelerator and wait for your vehicle or truck to find traction on the pavement.

Be on the lookout for road or highway closure signs, especially in the overnight hours when it's dark with limited lighting and visibility.

The CHP urges all motorists, when driving in the rain, to reduce speed considerably, leave plenty of room between you and the vehicle in front of you as well as vehicles around you.

If you must drive in the rain, the CHP advises giving yourself plenty of extra time to reach your destination safely.

Tropical Storm Hilary is forecast to arrive on the Central Coast sometime this weekend.