Heavy rain, high winds, even sunny, blue skies creating mixed bag of weather in Five Cities

OCEANO, Calif. -- Another round of rainy weather greeted the Central Coast on Tuesday morning.

Heavy rain and high winds were reported in many areas, including the Five Cities, where parts of the South San Luis Obispo County community were under an Evacuation Warning from the San Luis Obispo Office of Emergency Services.

However, by mid-morning, around 9:30 a.m., storm clouds dissipated and made way for sunny blue skies over the Five Cities, creating a mixed bag of weather within a short period of time.

By 11 a.m., dark storm clouds began to roll in once again, indicating the rain isn't quite finished for the day.

The forecast calls for a chance of rain throughout the rest of Tuesday and into tomorrow, before taping off.

With more rain expected to fall, nearby Lopez Lake is nearing an historic event.

According to San Luis Obispo County Public Works, the lake is within just two feet of spilling for the first time since 1998.

The Public Works Department expects the lake to spill should another rainstorm bring about another inch or two of precipitation.

With rain on the way, the San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services sent out an Evacuation Warning on 8 p.m. Monday night for Oceano residents that live in the area around the Oceano Lagoon, South Arroyo Grande Creek Levee and North Arroyo Grande Creek Levee.