Elusive rain plans to sneak in this weekend on the edges of Tropical Storm Kay



SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - We saw it in March and April for a day or two, but the word rain has not been in the weather picture much for months. Until this weekend.

Tropical Storm Kay is sorting itself out coming up the Baja California coast and with that, rain is expected to pick its spots from San Diego to Point Conception.



Santa Barbara County has been drought dry and the showers or downpours will be both welcomed and challenging.



The National Weather Service has been updating its forecasts with every move Kay makes, since it is not a precise path, so far.



Southern California will not have the issues that still remain to the north where temperatures have been among the hottest for the longest period in recent memory. Several days in excess of 100 degrees and many cities around the Bay area over 105 degrees.



Wind direction will play a big role in how the storm comes into the area and what amounts will be recorded from the mountains to the coastal zones.

Right now the range is from 1/2 inch to about 2 inches.

The wild card will be thunderstorms with big rain events.



Recently paved roads will be of high risk because they will be slick.

Normally just dry and oiled roads become hard to handle for many drivers.

It's recommended you have reliable tires, good air pressure and plan for a longer stopping distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you.

(More details, photos and video will be added here later today)

Higher values will be anticipated in Ventura and Los Angeles County for Central Coast residents hearing that way.



