Treacherous winter storm loaded with embedded dangers as it passes through Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Packing more than just some strong rain showers, a winter storm has unleashed hail, sleet and snow in Santa Barbara County.

By mid-morning, there were impassable roads and one fatality.

Cold Spring Bridge at the top of San Marcos Pass was iced over and covered with two-inches of hail, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Crews were on scene of a four-vehicle accident with one child getting treatment for an injury. One of the vehicles was into the mountainside.

The accident scene along with the frozen bridge led to a "hard closure" of the highway by Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol. A roadblock has been set up at the base of the pass at Cathedral Oaks Road.

Another accident was also reported around the same time nearby in the area of Paradise Road. Three vehicles were involved. It is unclear if there were injuries at that scene.

Earlier in the morning around the 7 a.m. hour, during heavy rain and hail, there was a fatal rollover accident on Highway 101 near the Nojoqui Grade north of Gaviota. The victim was said to be a 20-year-old woman.

Another rollover was reported on the coastal side of Highway 101 west of Goleta. No serious injuries were reported.

On the Santa Barbara waterfront, there was some limited urban street flooding periodically in the area of Anacapa Street and Yanonali.

