Highway 154 closed due to multiple crashes at Cold Spring Bridge

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Highway 154 in Santa Barbara County was closed late Wednesday morning due to multiple crashes near the Cold Spring Bridge.

According to the California Highway Patrol online incident log, as many as four vehicles were involved in crashes. The crashes occurred around the same time that the area was being pummeled with rain.

The several crashes prompted CHP to call for a hard closure on Highway 154.

The closure is in place from Highway 246 in the Santa Ynez Valley to Highway 192 in Santa Barbara.

This is an ongoing situation, please check back for details.

