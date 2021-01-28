Man takes paddle board onto flooded “lake” in Goleta

Weather News

GOLETA, Calif. - Rain that bombarded San Luis Obispo and northern Santa Barbara County started to shift south late Thursday afternoon.

Viewer Joe Hayes shared a video with NewsChannel 3-12 of a man paddle boarding in Mountain View Ranch in Goleta. In the video, Hayes shows a residential area that looks more like a lake in the mountains.

