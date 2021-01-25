With heavy rains coming, some are ready, some are nervous

Weather News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - After the weekend of rain, hail and snow comes the big show. The most significant rain in months is bearing down on the Central Coast.

Some forecasters are calling the set up - epic.

It will be a combination of a low pressure system and an atmospheric river ofter referred to in weather briefs as AR. That's much more than a simple, quick term. It's a warning sign.

These mega-mile long reaches of moisture over the Pacific ocean have the ability to melt hillsides and, in fire zones, break apart the ground that holds rocks and shrubs. That causes debris flows.

Santa Barbara and Montecito residents are on guard. Some are nervous. Some are asking about evacuations.

Monday there was a mix of sun, rain and hail which only added to the confusion of what could be coming out of the weather tap.

The section of Interstate 5 at the Grapevine north of Los Angeles closed by snow, sent travelers and commercial vehicles to the coastal route.

At the Santa Barbara Harbor getting food, Nikki Moore and her friends from Sacramento had to make a pivot from Central California and go to the coast due to the freeway closure. She is a UC Santa Barbara graduate and was happy to swing through the coastal area again.



"We just got to town because we were trying to go up north on the 5 and the snow prevented us," she said. " We're gonna stay the night now because it is my birthday tomorrow. Now we get to stay at the beach."

Walking in the rain in shorts with a skateboard, James Geis said, "I was just washing a boat and I'm gonna go home and get warm yeah. I'm gonna crank the heater in my car and crank the heater at home."

The temperature at the time was windy and in the low 50's.



Loaded with food from Brophy Bros. restaurant, Brian Rocha was making a delivery and said he will be cautious when the rain begins. "Just got new tires so I'm driving safely, not speeding, driving normal," he said.

For those looking for sandbags, the Santa Barbara City Public Works yard on Yanonali Street says it will be ready at 8 a.m. Tuesday with a big load of sand.

Abe Powell with the Bucket Brigade in Montecito says lower Manning Park will have its supply at 9 a.m. Residents who want to shore up their properties or redirect runoff water will likely be making trips to these and other sites on the Central Coast where sand is available.

For more information go to : Santa Barbara County Public Works or your local city.