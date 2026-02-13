Santa Clarita man arrested in connection with string of early morning vehicle burglaries

MOORPARK, Calif. (KEYT) – On Tuesday, a 29-year-old Santa Clarita man was arrested in connection with multiple early morning vehicle burglaries in Moorpark.

This month, multiple thefts from vehicles and vehicle burglaries in the early morning have been reported in the Moorpark area stated a press release Friday from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Credit cards taken during the crimes were used in the area and an investigation resulted in the discovery of surveillance footage that captured a suspect and an involved vehicle detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Using a law enforcement database, detectives were able to identify the suspect as a 29-year-old Santa Clarita man and he was located and arrested on Feb. 10 in Santa Clarita before being transported to Ventura County shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The 29-year-old was booked on multiple charges including burglary, identity theft, petty theft, and possession of burglary tools.

Following his arrest, another victim was identified and the Santa Clarita man was found to be in possession of multiple stolen items and was captured using the latest victim's credit card on surveillance footage explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

As a result, the 29-year-old was supplementally booked on identity theft and possession of stolen property and he remains in custody with bail set at $200,000 noted the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.