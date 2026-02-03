North Hills man arrested after hundreds of pills and thousands in cash discovered during Ventura County investigation

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – A 34-year-old North Hills man was arrested for possession of controlled substances for sale after hundreds of illicit pills and evidence of drug sales were seized.

Detectives with the Thousand Oaks Directed Enforcement Unit started an investigation in December of last year into a drug trafficking ring operating in Thousand Oaks were they eventually identified a 34-year-old North Hills man as a participant stated a press release from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office Tuesday.

On Jan. 28, 2026, investigators arrested the 34-year-old and served a search warrant at his North Hills home where they discovered about $11,000 in cash, cocaine, and about 300 illicit pills that included tablets with methamphetamine and Xanax detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, investigators also located sales-related items at the scene, including an electronic scale and packaging materials.

The 34-year-old was booked into the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention Facility for possession of controlled substances for sale and conspiracy.

He remains in custody with bail set at $500,000 added the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The eight-member Ventura County Sheriff's Directed Enforcement Unit is interested in any information about drug trafficking organizations countywide.

If you have information to share, you are asked to contact any Sheriff's Office in your area or Detective Jonathan San Jose for the East County at 805-371-8388.