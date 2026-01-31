Free Admission at Museum of Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) Thanks to donors the Museum of Ventura County is offering free admission.

Bill and Elise Kearney sponsored the free month of January at the museum and The Ventura County Credit Union will continue the free admission in February.

In addition to "Moments of Rest:A Visual Sanctuary," there is an exhibit called "Picturing the Past:How Photography Tells Our Story."Today's Selfies, Tomorrow's Records with cameras and photos on display.

Cameras and an iphone are on display.

There are also a number of special events in February.

For more information visit https://venturamuseum.org