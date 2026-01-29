Ojai man arrested for burglary after trespassing at Villanova Preparatory School

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – On Sunday, a 34-year-old Ojai man was arrested for burglary after he was spotted trespassing at Villanova Preparatory School.

On Jan. 24, around 6:33 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a report of a suspicious person on the grounds of Villanova Preparatory School, an Augustinian Catholic boarding school in unincorporated Ojai Valley stated a press release from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office Wednesday.

Arriving deputies learned that an adult man, later identified as a 34-year-old resident of Ojai, had forced his way into a secured dormitory building and tried to get into a secured closet detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Students and staff were notified of the man's presence and after he was confronted by school employees, he fled the area noted the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, surveillance footage and witness statements confirmed the identity of the man and he was located later the same morning by patrol deputies.

The 34-year-old was arrested and booked on charges of burglary and possession of burglary tools at the Ventura Pre-Trial Detention Facility with bail set at $100,000 shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.