Ventura County

Man arrested after allegedly threatening diners at El Patio Restaurant with a knife Wednesday

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KEYT) – A 30-year-old man was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and robbery after accosting diners at El Patio Restaurant Wednesday evening while holding a knife.

On Jan. 28, at 7:52 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a person threatening customers with a knife at El Patio Restaurant at 1925 Tapo Street stated a press release from the Simi Valley Police Department.

Arriving officers located a 30-year-old man who appeared to be intoxicated and learned that he had approached multiple patrons of the restaurant as they ate, showed a knife, and threatened to kill them detailed the Simi Valley Police Department.

Some of the initial victims left the scene and contacted police and the 30-year-old later stole a diner's bracelet at knife point shared the Simi Valley Police Department.

According to Simi Valley Police, officers recovered the bracelet from the 30-year-old and located the knife believed to have been used during the incident hidden nearby.

The 30-year-old was taken into custody and booked into the Ventura Main Jail for assault with a deadly weapon and robbery noted the Simi Valley Police Department.

