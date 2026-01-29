Carlos Reid of Thousand Oaks arrested for multiple sex crimes involving a minor

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Carlos Reid of Thousand Oaks was arrested Monday on multiple sex crimes involving a minor and investigators believe more survivors may still come forward.

In April of 2023, detectives with the East County Sexual Assault Unit started an investigation into the 36-year-old Thousand Oaks resident after a man reported that when he was minor, Reid had befriended him in Agoura stated a press release from Ventura County Sheriff's Office Thursday.

Reid gained the boy's trust over time before allegedly convincing him to participate in recordings of sex acts in Thousand Oaks and then posting those recordings to online platforms for his financial benefit detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, detectives executed a search warrant for multiple social media platforms connected to Reid that resulted in the discovery of additional evidence linking Reid to the suspected sex crimes and he was later arrested at a Newbury Park motel on Jan. 26 of this year on the following charges:

PC 236.1(c)(1)-Causing a Minor to Engage in Commercial Sex Acts

PC 311.4(b)-Using a Minor for Commercial Sex Acts

PC 286(b)(1)-Sodomy of a Person Under the Age of 18

PC 311.1(a)-Possession of Child Pornography with Intent to Distribute

PC 311.11(a)– Possession of Child Pornography

Reid was booked into the Ventura Pre-Trial Detention Facility with bail set at $100,000 added the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives believe that there may be additional survivors and encourage anyone with more information to contact the Sheriff's Thousand oaks Sexual Assault Unit Detective Thomas at 805-371-8309 or through email at RobertG.Thomas@venturacounty.gov.

You can also report information while remaining anonymous by calling the Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.