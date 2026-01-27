Passenger suffers major injuries and the driver arrested for DUI after early morning collision

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KEYT) – Early Sunday morning, a passenger suffered major injuries and a driver was arrested for driving under the influence after allegedly crashing into a semi parked on the shoulder of the Westlake Boulevard offramp on northbound Highway 101.

The passenger, a 29-year-old Oxnard man, was found unconscious at the scene and was transported by ambulance to Los Robles Hospital with major injuries.

On Jan. 25, 2026, around 3:58 a.m., dispatchers received a call about a two-vehicle crash off northbound Highway 101 at the Westlake Boulevard off-ramp stated a press release from the California Highway Patrol-Moorpark Area (CHP).

Officers responded and found that a 2021 Toyota Camry had crashed into the rear or a 2020 International semi parked on the Westlake Boulevard off-ramp detailed the CHP.

First responders found the driver of the Toyota, a 25-year-old man from Camarillo, uninjured and still seated in the driver's seat, but the 29-year-old passenger was found unconscious and slumped in the passenger seat explained the CHP.

The 57-year-old driver of the semi was uninjured by the collision and remained on the scene during the response added the CHP.

According to the CHP, the driver of the Toyota was northbound on Highway 101 approaching the Westlake Boulevard exit at an unknown speed when he allowed his vehicle to drift onto the right shoulder as he exited.

The Toyota struck the parked semi, causing major injuries to the passenger stated the CHP.

Officers arrested the 25-year-old driver of the Toyota at the scene for violation of Vehicle Code 23153(a)-Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol Causing Injury shared the CHP.

Any witnesses of what happened who have not spoken to investigators are asked to reach out to the CHP Moorpark Office at 805-553-0800.