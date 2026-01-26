Thomas Syslo charged with murder in connection with 2023 overdose in Thousand Oaks hotel

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Thomas Syslo of Torrance is facing a charge of second-degree murder as well as narcotics and money laundering charges after an investigation into a 2023 fatal overdose in a Thousand Oaks hotel room.

On Aug. 4, 2023, deputies were called to the scene of an overdose at a hotel in Thousand Oaks where they seized drug paraphernalia and other evidence during an investigation into the death of the 30-year-old man stated the Ventura County Sheriff's Office in a press release Monday.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office later determined that the cause of the Thousand Oaks man's death was a lethal combination of fentanyl, gabapentin, and diphenhydramine and the Ventura County Fentanyl and Overdose Crimes Unit took over the case shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, detectives identified Thomas Syslo, a 33-year-old living in Torrance, as the one who sold fentanyl to the victim and numerous search warrants were executed that provided additional evidence of the fatal drug deal.

Part of the evidence collected included information from ride share company Uber noted the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

On Sep. 8, 2023, detectives served a search warrant at Syslo's home were evidence of fentanyl sales, 28 grams of fentanyl packaged for sale, a digital scale, and over $12,000 in cash were seized detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Additionally, investigators found 383 Pokemon cards inside protective cases with professional authentification and grading labels attached were located at the home added the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Those cards were later valued around $130,000 and deemed likely to have been purchased using proceeds from narcotics sales explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Following the search of his home, the 33-year-old Torrance man was arrested and booked into the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention Facility on violation of Health and Safety Code 11351-Possession for Sale of a Controlled Substance shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation continued to analyze Syslo's financial records, resulting in evidence that the Torrance man had been involved in laundering money from narcotics sales for several years and additional search warrants were served as part of the continued investigation stated the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Prosecutors with the Ventura County District Attorney's Office agreed to file a homicide charge against Syslo and on Jan. 22, 2026, detectives arrested the 33-year-old and booked him on charges of second-degree murder, possession for sale of a controlled substance, and money laundering detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Syslo was booked into the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention Facility where he currently remains with bail set at $1,000,000.

He made his first court appearance on an arraignment on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, where he entered a plea of not guilty to all charged counts and he is currently scheduled for an early disposition conference hearing on March 5, 2026.