Los Angeles man facing human trafficking charges after luring Ventura County juvenile over social media

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – A 23-year-old Los Angeles man is facing charges of human trafficking after detectives located a missing Ventura County teen being sex trafficked in Los Angeles.

In December of 2025, deputies were notified of a missing juvenile from the area and the Sheriff's Special Crimes Unit found evidence while investigating the disappearance indicating the juvenile was being sex trafficked in Los Angeles stated the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The juvenile was successfully reunited with their family earlier this month shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, detectives also found evidence during their investigation that identified a 23-year-old Los Angeles man as the person who trafficked the Ventura County juvenile using social media to groom the juvenile, gain their trust, and then coerce them into leaving their home.

Traffickers commonly use social media platforms to identify and exploit minors and in this case, the 23-year-old used online messaging to flatter and emotionally manipulate the underage survivor explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Over time, the Los Angeles man "normalized criminal behavior, offered perceived support and attention, and exploited the juvenile's vulnerabilities" noted the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

On Jan. 23, 2026, detectives located and arrested the 23-year-old near the Figueroa Street corridor in Los Angeles, a known high-sex-trafficking area detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office stated that the 23-year-old was booked on the following charges and his bail has been set at $1,000,000: