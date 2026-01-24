Police Searching for Missing Girls in Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – The Thousand Oaks Police Department are on the search for two teenage girls reported missing earlier this week, after disappearing just a day apart in Ventura County.

Authorities say 17-year-old Genesis Gabriella Bach walked away from her guardian at the Oaks Mall in Thousand Oaks on January 19th, and has not been seen since. She was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black jeans when she was last seen. Authorities also noted Genesis suffers from depression, but is not currently taking any medication.

Her whereabouts are unknown, but is believed to be staying with a friend somewhere in the city of Oxnard.

Genesis Gabriella Balch McKenna Elizabeth Balch

The next day on January 20th, 18-year-old Mckenna Elizabeth Balch was last seen by the same guardian at their residence, 176 Pepper Road in Newbury Park. She did not attend school but had her phone on her, and was last seen wearing a pink sweater and blue jeans at the time.

Mckenna's whereabouts are unknown, but thought to be with Genesis.

Authorities noted this behavior is not out of the ordinary for the two girls, as they have run away in the past.

Their guardian last heard from them on January 22nd via text message.

Anyone who spots the girls or has any information is urged to contact Ventura County Sheriff’s Dispatch at (805) 654-9511.

