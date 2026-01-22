Christian Octavio Arreola charged with felony attempted murder of a police officer

PORT HUENEME, Calif. (KEYT) – Christian Octavio Arreola has been charged with multiple felonies including the attempted murder of a police officer after a violent incident during a mental health response earlier this month.

Arreola is facing charges of attempted murder, assault on a peace officer, battery with injury on a peace office, and resisting an executive officer stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office in a press release Thursday.

On Jan. 8, around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a home to help Ventura County Behavioral Health personnel, including members of the Crisis Intervention Team, in contacting the 31-year-old Arreola detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, officers and mental health professionals unsuccessfully tried multiple times to speak with Arreola and eventually, Arreola's father gave officers permission to enter the home.

Officers entered the residence and announced their presence when Arreola allegedly charged the officers, stabbing one in the left eye with a steel dental pick before repeatedly stabbing the same officer in the abdomen explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The officer's ballistic vest protected his body and he retreated as the other officer fired their firearm, hitting Arreola twice stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Both Arreola and the injured officer were transported from the scene to a local hospital for further medical treatment shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

"This was an attack on a police officer who was responding to a mental health crisis and attempting to protect both the individual involved and the community," said District Attorney Nasarenko. "Violence against law enforcement officers will not be tolerated, and my office will aggressively prosecute those who commit these dangerous crimes."

Arreola made his first appearance on Wednesday, Jan. 21 and his arraignment was continued to Feb. 20, 2026.

He remains in custody without bail added the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.