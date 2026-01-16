Gary Daniel II convicted of three felony counts of possession of child sexual abuse material

OXNARD, Calif. (KEYT) – Gary Steven Daniel II pleaded guilty to three felony counts of possession of child sexual abuse material on Jan. 15, 2026.

Thursday's conviction included the admission that Daniel was previously convicted of possession child sexual abuse material, was a registered sex offender at the time of the crimes, and that he had been released on bail and awaiting trial when the latest crimes occurred detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Daniel was previously convicted of possessing child sexual abuse material in Missouri in 2015 and in 2019, a Ventura County jury convicted him of possessing child sexual abuse material for a second time noted the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Daniel was sentenced to six years in state prison in 2019 due to his prior conviction in Missouri and he was arrested in July 2024 for the latest charge of possession of child sexual abuse material.

During the 2024 investigation, Daniel attempted to avoid detection by storing gigabytes of child sexual abuse material in cloud-based accounts explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Following his arrest, Daniel posted his $50,000 bail and was awaiting trial when he was arrested again shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to prosecutors, the District Attorney's Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Unit received four CyberTip reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children involving Daniel and records obtained by investigators showed he was storing child sexual abuse material again.

On Dec. 30, 2025, a search warrant was served at Daniel's home in Oxnard and he was arrested the same day stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

"The Task Force that took down Gary Daniel II works tirelessly to track down those who sexually

exploit children," said Senior Deputy District Attorney Howard Wise who prosecuted the case. "They are exposed to the worst type of images every day, but they nevertheless show up ready to make sure justice is done."

Daniel is currently scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 17, 2026, where he faces up to eight years and eight months in state prison. He remains in custody with bail set at $500,000.