Los Angeles County trio arrested in connection with recent landscape equipment thefts

FILLMORE, Calif. (KEYT) – Three Los Angeles County men were arrested Wednesday in connection with stealing landscape equipment in and around Fillmore over the last two months.

On Dec. 15, 2025, deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Casner Way for a recent theft stated a press release from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office Thursday.

The victim shared with investigating deputies that two men arrived in a vehicle, quickly loaded thousands of dollars worth of landscaping equipment into the vehicle, and fled the area detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

After a search failed to find the vehicle or suspects, detectives took over the case and were able to identify one of the men involved, a 41-year-old Pasadena man explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

On Jan. 14, around 11:35 a.m., a deputy was sent to the area of Carraige Place at River Street after the caller described that a white van had pulled up and stolen their gardening equipment noted the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Shortly after the call, a California Highway Patrol officer requested assistance during a traffic stop involving a white van near Main Street at Telegraph Road east of Santa Paula in Piru and deputies responded to the request stated the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Arriving deputies were informed that three men in two different vehicles were detained at the scene.

One of the men, the same 41-year-old Pasadena man previously identified during the earlier investigation, had an active felony warrant for his arrest in connection with firearm possession and the unlawful taking of a vehicle detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

One of the other men at the scene, a 31-year-old from Compton, was on active parole from Los Angeles County for a shooting, and the other man, a 27-year-old Tujunga resident, was on active post release offender supervision from Los Angeles County for burglary noted the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

A search of the vehicles resulted in the discovery of a lawnmower which had been taken from Fillmore minutes before the traffic stop as well as a controlled substance and burglary tools stated the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

All three men were arrested and taken to the Sheriff's Fillmore Station where investigators found that all three had documented affiliations with criminal street gangs shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

While at the station, detectives obtained evidence linking the Pasadena man and the Compton man to the Dec. 15 grand theft in Fillmore added the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The 41-year-old Pasadena man was then booked on two counts of grand theft, two counts of criminal gang conspiracy, street terrorism, possession of burglary tools, possession of a controlled substance, and an out-of-county felony arrest warrant.

The 31-year-old from Compton was booked on two counts of grand theft, two counts of criminal gang conspiracy, street terrorism, possession of burglary tools, and a parole hold.

The Tujunga man was booked on grand theft, criminal gang conspiracy, street terrorism, possession of burglary tools, and possession of a controlled substance.