Beloved Mural in Oxnard Restored by Community Members

OXNARD, Calif. (KEYT) – One of the largest mural on the Central Coast is getting some much needed TLC.

Located in Colonial Park, original artist Judy Suzuki and a team of artists are hard at work restoring the beloved mural. Depicting painted images of Cesar Chavez, Robert F. Kennedy, MLK Jr., boxing champ Robert Garcia, Native Americans, farm workers, and locals, the mural has been an important landmark in the community for nearly 30 years.

Most mornings Suzuki can be found in the park, carefully mixing acrylic paints to match the original colors just right.

"I really feel that it's an honor and I just want to do the best I can because this mural lasted for what, almost 30 years or so, I think. And I would like it to continue carrying the message of what happened, how it was. And so yeah, I feel grateful to be part of this."

Longtime locals came out to see the progress made and reminisce on the original creation, first painted in 1999. One local says the mural was community project, with everyone offering a helping hand.

"So all the young people in the neighborhood came out and helped, and it was such a joy to see everyone giving all their best and their effort," said community member, Chuy Rocha. "And most important, Horacio Martinez working on it, he was one of the young people that contributed with the ideas."

Horacio Martinez, owner of Downtown Tattoo in Oxnard, was one of the neighborhood children who helped bring the mural to life. Martinez overcame substance abuse and credits art with helping him find purpose.

"It means a lot to be to be here working on the mural, one because I was a part of it when it first started, but I never actually got to paint it," said Martinez. "But now that I'm older and it needs help, I'm honored to be here working with Judy and restoring the mural."

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.