Jose Santos Villalobos convicted of forging court documents to take custody of daughter

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Jose Santos Villalobos of Oxnard was convicted of felony attempted child abduction, filing forged documents, forgery, and disobeying a court order Thursday.

The court also found true that Villalobos carried out the crime in a way that showed planning, sophistication, and professionalism added the Ventura County District Attorney's Office in a press release Friday.

On Sep. 6, 2024, Villalobos attempted to take custody of his daughter by presenting court documents to law enforcement and the District Attorney's Office after an emergency court hearing detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The documents were later determined to have been forgeries and the judge on the forms confirmed he never signed the presented paperwork stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Villalobos is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on Feb. 6, 2026, where he faces a maximum of four years and two months in state prison noted the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

He remains out of custody pending his sentencing added the county-wide prosecutor.

"This case involved a calculated effort to deceive law enforcement and our office by fabricating

judicial authority," explained Deputy District Attorney Cesar Ponce who prosecuted the case. "The verdict makes clear that such conduct will not be tolerated, especially when a child’s safety is at stake."