Pedestrian left in critical condition after early morning hit-and-run collision on Stearns Street

today at 4:02 pm
Published 4:08 pm

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KEYT) – Investigators are turning to the public for help after a pedestrian was hit and left in critical condition on Stearns Street early Thursday morning.

The hit-and-run collision happened around 12:45 a.m. on Stearns Street near Birchcroft Street added the Simi Valley Police Department in a press release.

If you have anything to share, especially if you were in the area at the time and saw a vehicle that may have been involved, you are asked to contact Senior Traffic Officer Bryan Sarfaty at 805-583-6189 or through email at BSarfaty@simivalley.org.

"Your assistance could be critical in helping bring justice to the victim and their family," stated the Simi Valley Police Department in Thursday public assistance request.

