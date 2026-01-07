Invasive oak-eating beetle confirmed to be in Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – The California Department of Fire and Forestry Protection shared Wednesday that there have been multiple confirmed detections of the invasive goldspotted oak borer in Ventura County.

Since its discovery in San Diego County in 2008, the invasive beetle species is estimated to have killed more than 200,000 mature oak trees as it has spread to San Bernardino, Riverside, Orange, Los Angeles, and now, Ventura counties stated Cal Fire in a press release Wednesday.

Image courtesy of entomologist Tom Coleman with the U.S. Forest Service

In August of 2024, a coast live oak along Box Canyon Road on the eastern edge of Ventura County was found to be infested with the goldspotted oak borer and the infected tree was removed and disposed of the limit the spread of the beetle detailed Cal Fire.

Despite those efforts, a second oak that was already dead from the infestation was found in Santa Susana in April of 2025 and several additional dead or dying coast live oaks showing the signs of a goldspotted oak borer infestation were discovered along Las Llajas Canyon Road the following month noted Cal Fire.

Images shared by Cal Fire showing the tell-tale signs of a goldspotted oak borer infestation for an individual tree, a tree amongst its peers, and a line of dead and dying trees discovered in May of 2025.

According to Cal Fire, large oaks can die within a few years after an initial infestation and are highly vulnerable once goldspotted oak borers are established in the region.

The most common way for the beetles to make it into new regions is usually through infested fire wood.

If you believe you have spotted goldspotted oak borer, you can report your sighting here and you can sign up for a University of California mailing list about the spreading species here.

Extent of goldspotted oak borer infestation in 2020 courtesy of the University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources

With Ventura County now on the front lines of the infestation, members of the community are encouraged to participate in a coordinated response managed by Cal Fire, University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources, the Ventura County Fire Department, and the Ventura County Department of Agriculture Weights and Measures.

On Feb. 13, interested participants can attend an informational session for the Goldspotted Oak Borer Blitz. For more information about the information session, visit here.