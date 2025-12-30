Skip to Content
Ventura County

Over 133,000 gallons of sewage and water spill into Arroyo Simi Creek in Moorpark after stormy weather

KEYT
By
December 30, 2025 10:37 am
Published 10:49 am

MOORPARK, Calif. (KEYT) – On Sunday morning, crews responded to over 133,000 gallons of sewage and water spilling into Arroyo Simi Creek from a damaged sewer line near the intersection of Moorpark Park Avenue and Leta Yancey Court.

On Dec. 28, around 8:15 a.m., damage from recent storm activity to a concrete-encased, eight-inch sewer line crossing Arroyo Simi Creek caused an estimated 133,550-gallon mixture of sewage and water to spill into the local waterway stated the County of Ventura in a press release.

According to Ventura County, the county's public works agency alongside contractors with Sam Hill & Sons and Rain 4 Rent bypassed the damaged sewer line and halted the spill.

The County of Ventura's Water and Sanitation posted warning signs warning residents to avoid contact starting at the origin of the leak to three miles downstream and the signs will remain in place until Jan. 1.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.