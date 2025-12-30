Over 133,000 gallons of sewage and water spill into Arroyo Simi Creek in Moorpark after stormy weather

MOORPARK, Calif. (KEYT) – On Sunday morning, crews responded to over 133,000 gallons of sewage and water spilling into Arroyo Simi Creek from a damaged sewer line near the intersection of Moorpark Park Avenue and Leta Yancey Court.

On Dec. 28, around 8:15 a.m., damage from recent storm activity to a concrete-encased, eight-inch sewer line crossing Arroyo Simi Creek caused an estimated 133,550-gallon mixture of sewage and water to spill into the local waterway stated the County of Ventura in a press release.

According to Ventura County, the county's public works agency alongside contractors with Sam Hill & Sons and Rain 4 Rent bypassed the damaged sewer line and halted the spill.

The County of Ventura's Water and Sanitation posted warning signs warning residents to avoid contact starting at the origin of the leak to three miles downstream and the signs will remain in place until Jan. 1.