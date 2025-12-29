Santa Paula man facing attempted murder charges after shooting at occupied vehicle

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (KEYT) – A 29-year-old Santa Paula man is in custody for attempted murder and child endangerment after allegedly shooting at a car with an adult and two kids inside on Christmas Eve.

On Dec. 24, around 2:50 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call of shots fired in the area of Orchard Street and 13th Street stated a press release from the Santa Paula Police Department.

Officers spotted a vehicle in the area with multiple bullet impacts and they spoke with an adult and two children who were inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting detailed the Santa Paula Police Department.

None of the passengers were injured and the suspected shooter was quickly identified noted the Santa Paula Police Department.

On Dec. 26, the suspect, a 29-year-old Santa Paula man, was located and arrested around 10:50 a.m. while in his vehicle and a search warrant executed later resulted in the discovery of a handgun and two ounces of methamphetamine explained the Santa Paula Police Department.

According to Santa Paula Police, the man was booked into the Ventura County Jail on charges including attempted murder, assault with a firearm, shooting at an occupied vehicle, child endangerment, possession of methamphetamine, and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with more information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Dan Potter at 805-826-6093 or via email at dpotter@spcity.org.

The Santa Paula man is currently scheduled to be arraigned on his charges on Dec. 30 and his bail was set at $500,000 added the Santa Paula Police Department.