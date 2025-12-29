Port Hueneme teen arrested in connection with shooting on Surfside Drive Sunday

PORT HUENEME, Calif. (KEYT) – A 16-year-old from Port Hueneme was arrested after a shooting on Surfside Drive Sunday.

On Dec. 28, around 4:31 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report that a man had just fired a handgun in the area of Miranda Park's Lot F in the 200 block of South Surfside Drive stated a press release from the Port Hueneme Police Department Monday.

Officers arrived and quickly spotted the suspected shooter, later identified as a 16-year-old from Port Hueneme, heading northbound on the bike path away from the scene detailed the Port Hueneme Police Department.

No victims of the shooting have been located at this point in the investigation, but it appears as though the gunfire was directed at people traveling in a brown sedan driving on Surfside Drive noted the Port Hueneme Police Department.

The Port Hueneme teen suspected in the shooting was stopped by police and a handgun was discovered along on the bike path and he was arrested for discharging a firearm, possession of a firearm, possession of a high-capacity magazine, and being a juvenile committing crimes stated the Port Hueneme Police Department.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with more information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Mike Hamrick at 805-986-6541 or via email at mhamrick@cityofporthueneme.org.

You can also share your tips while remaining anonymous by calling the Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or by visiting their website here.