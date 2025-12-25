Camarillo man arrested after stolen camera reactivated and installed on the exterior of a home

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KEYT) – A 20-year-old man was arrested for felony grand theft after one of the two security cameras stolen from St. John's Seminary earlier this month was discovered installed on the exterior of a Camarillo home.

On Dec. 14, two security cameras with an estimated value of over $1,500 were reported stolen from St. John's Seminary stated a press release from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, video footage from one of the stolen cameras showed a person wearing a hooded jacket that concealed their identity, but the day after the report came in, investigators learned one of the stolen cameras has come back online.

Using the location of the reactivated camera, investigators spotted the device mounted on the exterior of a private residence and obtained a search warrant for the Camarillo home detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

During the search of the home, detectives recovered both stolen cameras and identified the suspected thief as a 20-year-old Camarillo man who was arrested and booked into the Ventura County Main Jail on a felony charge of grand theft explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.