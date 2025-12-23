Two men arrested during proactive fire prevention operation near Santa Paula Creek

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Two men were arrested during a fire prevention operation in the Santa Paula Creek and Santa Clara River areas earlier this month.

On Dec. 17, the Ventura County Sheriff's Homeless Liaison Unit and Unmanned Aerial Systems Unit conducted a joint fire prevention operation with the goal to prevent future fires through proactive policing in areas were encampments have burned down recently stated a press release Tuesday from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Due to the extreme dangers from flooding and fires, the areas have been deemed uninhabitable by the Ventura County Fire Department and the county-wide law enforcement agency executed their operation at night using thermal imaging on an unmanned aerial system detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The Homeless Liaison Unit spotted an active fire inside of an encampment south of State Route 126, just west of Santa Paula Creek, on the evening of Dec. 17 noted the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrested a 42-year-old man at the scene who was determined to have started the large fire and deputies extinguished the flames shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

No water or fire suppression agents were in the encampment, but there were multiple propane tanks in the immediate area of the flames noted the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The 42-year-old was booked into the Pre-Trial Detention Facility for recklessly starting the fire added the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

During the operation, a 34-year-old man was also contacted in the area and eventually arrested on narcotics-related charges shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone who would like to report suspicious behavior in the county can reach deputies at 805-654-9511 or, in the event of an emergency, please call 9-1-1 stated the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.