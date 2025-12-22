Simi Valley teen arrested for attempted murder after December 8 stabbing on Tapo Canyon Road

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KEYT) – A 17-year-old from Simi Valley has been booked on a charge of attempted murder in connection with a Dec. 8, 2025, stabbing on Tapo Canyon Road.

On Dec. 8, around 5:29 p.m., officers were dispatched to a reported stabbing in the 2900 block of Tapo Canyon Road stated a press release from the Simi Valley Police Department.

According to Simi Valley Police, a witness detailed that he and several friends were exiting a city bus when another juvenile confronted one of his friends and, after a verbal exchange between the two, the unknown juvenile stabbed the friend in the arm.

The stabbing victim was transported to a nearby trauma center with non-life-threatening injuries and a preliminary investigation indicates that the pair knew each other and that this was not a random attack added the Simi Valley Police Department.

The suspect fled the scene before the arrival of officers, but was located and arrested without incident this past weekend before being booked at Juvenile Hall on a charge of attempted murder detailed the Simi Valley Police Department.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing and anyone with more information is asked to contact the Simi Valley Police Department at 805-583-6950.