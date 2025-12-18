Duo arrested in connection with cocaine sales after late November search of Camarillo home

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Two Camarillo residents were arrested after over 600 grams of cocaine and thousands of dollars in cash were discovered during a search warrant.

In late November of this year, detectives served a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of South Glenn Drive in Camarillo connected to a felonious assault that had happened on Nov. 10, 2025, stated a press release Wednesday from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

During the search, detectives found about 623 grams of cocaine, over $7,000 in cash, and a loaded 9mm Ruger pistol that was unregistered detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The handgun recovered during the late November search in Camarillo courtesy of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Based on the evidence collected at the Camarillo home, detectives were able to locate and arrest 25-year-old Leonardo Amador on Dec. 13 in Santa Paula in connection shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Fillmore patrol deputies also arrested Amador's 23-year-old girlfriend who was also in the vehicle for being under the influence of a controlled substance and located cocaine inside of Amador's vehicle noted the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Both Camarillo residents were booked on numerous criminal charges and during the booking process, the 23-year-old Camarillo woman admitted to having cocaine concealed on her person added the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

On Dec. 16, Amador was charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance for sale and one count of possession of a controlled substance with a loaded firearm as well as enhancements to those charged counts based on the amount of recovered narcotics explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.