Ventura man arrested after high-speed motorcycle chase Sunday afternoon

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) – A 21-year-old Ventura man is in custody for felony evasion after a motorcycle chase in Ventura Sunday afternoon.

On Dec. 14, a motorcyclist, later identified as a 21-year-old Ventura man, with a female passenger evaded police during a high-speed pursuit in the east-end of Ventura stated a press release from the Ventura Police Department.

Officers initially attempted a traffic stop for a missing license plate noted the Ventura Police Department.

During the pursuit, the motorcyclist reached speeds of 90 miles per hour and used a pedestrian-only bridge over State Route 126 while evading arrest added the Ventura Police Department.

The chase was cancelled to protect the passenger who was seen being dropped off in a shopping center parking lot after the pursuing units were called off detailed the Ventura Police Department.

After being dropped off, officers spoke with the woman before the 21-year-old returned to the area and was arrested explained the Ventura Police Department.

The 21-year-old remains in custody on a charge of felony evasion and his bail was set at $55,000.

According to Ventura Police, the 21-year-old may have been involved in at least two prior police pursuits in Ventura and if confirmed, he could face additional felony evasion charges.

If you have any additional information about this case, you are asked to contact the Ventura Police at 805-339-4416.

"Driving recklessly on city streets puts the public at risk," shared Ventura Police Commander Mike Brown. "We want everyone to be safe, especially during the holidays."