Ventura teen arrested for drug sales scheme targeting students across Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – A 19-year-old Ventura man was arrested in connection with a drug delivery service that supplied narcotics to teens across Ventura County.

In November of this year, detectives with the Ventura County Fentanyl and Overdose Crimes Units (VC FOCUS) learned about a drug delivery service targeting juveniles and young adults attending schools in the region stated a press release from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The service sold psilocybin mushrooms, LSD, Ketamine, marijuana, and nicotine to minors and detectives determined that the 19-year-old arrested at the end of their investigation was selling the controlled substances using social media and messaging platforms detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

On Dec. 4, detectives executed a search warrant in the 7700 block of Eisenhower Street in Ventura and the 19-year-old was taken into custody shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Over $35,500 in various denominations was seized during the search as well as 73 marijuana vapes, seven containers of nicotine solution, one LSD tablet, one gigagram of marijuana wax, and 2.55 gigagram of ketamine noted the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The Ventura teen was booked into the Ventura County Jail on the following charges:

H&S 11378–Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sale

H&S 11379(a)–Furnishing of a Controlled Substance

H&S 11359(b)–Possession of Marijuana for Sale

H&S 11360(a)(2)–Sale/Transportation of Marijuana

The 19-year-old posted his bail and is awaiting trial added the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

If you have more information about this case or tips regarding narcotics distribution in Ventura County, you are asked to contact VC FOCUS at 805-383-8700 or via email at VCFOCUS@ventura.org.