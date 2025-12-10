Sergio Contreras of Oxnard convicted in connection with August assault in El Rio

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – A jury found Sergio Contreras of Oxnard guilty of assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit a crime, and street terrorism in connection with an August stabbing in a restaurant parking lot in El Rio.

The jury also found true the following special allegations and aggravating factors:

PC 12022.7(a)–Great Bodily Injury in Commission of a Felony

PC 186.22(b)(1)(C)–Violent Felony Involving Street Gang Activity

PC 667S2-Prior Strike 2

PC 1170(h)(3)–Prior Serious or Violent Felony with Prison Eligibility

CRC 4.421(a)(1)– Crime Involved Great Violence

CRC 4.421(a)(2)–Defendant was Armed with and Used a Weapon

CRC 4.421(b)(1)–Defendant Engaged in Violent Conduct

CRC 4.421(b)(4)–Defendant was on Probation

On Aug. 19, 2024, a man was in the parking lot of an El Rio restaurant when Contreras and three others who were all known gang members, targeted the victim of the assault stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office in a press release Wednesday.

Surveillance video captured Contreras driving a white Honda Accord into the parking lot, park near the victim, and wait inside of the car while watching the man detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Contreras then got out of the car, exchanged words with the victim, and then sucker punched him before putting the victim into a headlock as the three passengers from Honda Accord then began to punch and kick the restrained man explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, the man briefly broke free and attempted to run away before he was tripped and knocked to the ground and all four attackers continued to assault him.

Surveillance footage then showed Contreras removed what appeared to be a folding knife from his pocket, open it, and stab the victim in the leg and arm as the man used his limbs to shield his neck shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Contreras then folded what is believed to have been a knife and put the object back into his pocket before fleeing with the others, one of whom took the victim's shoes noted the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

While the suspected folding knife was never recovered, detectives did find the stolen shoes during a search of one of the defendant's homes shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Two of the other defendants charged in connection with the August assault pled guilty to assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, conspiracy to commit a crime, and street terrorism stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

A third person charged for the crime was a juvenile and pled guilty to assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, conspiracy to commit a crime, and participation in a criminal street gang added the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Contreras is currently scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 9, 2026, where he faces up to 18 years in state prison and he remains in custody without bail detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

"Gang crimes continue to pose a very real threat to the safety of our community," said Senior Deputy District Attorney Lauren Malan who prosecuted the case. "The victim in this case was seriously injured by the defendant in an unprovoked attack. I am very grateful for the jury’s verdict. I also want to acknowledge the hard work of the Ventura County Sheriff's Department and the Oxnard Police Department in bringing the defendant to justice."